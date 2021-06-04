Tamar Braxton Discusses Repairing Relationships With The Real Co-Hosts

Tamar Braxton set the internet on fire when she posted a few heart emojis on an Instagram video her former The Real co-host Adrienne Houghton shared.

The video featured Houghton reuniting with Tamera Mowry-Housley. Houghton and Mowry-Housley were shown hugging after being separated for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Sister, Sister star departing the show last summer.

Braxton posted in the comments and Mowry-Housley soon replied:

hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu

Braxton responded soon after saying, "I miss you too…& so much!" with another heart emoji.

In an interview with ET Online, Braxton revealed how damaged her relationship with Mowry-Housley was and how she's rebuilding it. Braxton stated:

For a while, Tamera and I relationship has been so strained, we even stopped following each other on social media, and when I tell you it was really a moment that I captured of the two of them and it just really reminded me of old times, that was so beautiful and so magical. And I remember I used to be a part of that. And to be honest, I miss those girls. They were like my sisters. And so when I saw that moment, I just reacted out of what I saw and it really did help rekindle Tamera and my relationship. I'm really so happy that I got a chance to talk to her and text with her and catch up with her, and I'm just so grateful that time heals all wounds. And we have a chance to really grow up and stay under construction and elevate to the next level of our lives.

Braxton also explained recently on her podcast how WEtv, the network behind her reality shows Braxton Family Values, Tamar & Vince, and Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! were the real culprits behind her dismissal in 2016. Before this information came to ligh,t Braxton spent years blaming Houghton and Mowry-Housley, along with Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, for getting fired.

Braxton revealed:

I didn’t have any answers, nobody had any answers as to what happened, and the girls were getting blamed. It was ‘Tamar’s got an attitude problem’ … and do you know what I had heard years later through the grapevine, what really happened? I heard that the network I was working with at the time would not sign off and allowed me and them girls to fall out in public, almost ruin my whole career, my livelihood, everything that I worked for, and never said one time, didn’t say, ‘OK, you’re the star of the network, we’re gonna have a meeting with you, we don’t want you to do the show no more,’ at least give me a heads up. But no! Pulled the plug and then said nothing and allowed Loni to take the fall, Adrienne, Jeannie, Tamera and myself, and we up here battling and fighting as Black girls, and they don’t care! Scratching, battling and pointing the fingers, and we not on a reality show! This is real life!

What about her friendships with Love and Mai? Braxton explained she wants to handle them in private and his hopeful it can be repaired. According to Braxton: