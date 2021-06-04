Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Celebrates Son's Med School Graduation on Air

The Sajak family has a doctor in the house. Pat Sajak announced on Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune that his son Patrick has graduated from medical school.

During the show, Sajak informed viewers and co-host Vanna White his son was now a doctor and remarked on how happy the family was. Sajak stated:

Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here? So you know my son, Patrick; you've known him all his life. Well, he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled.

Kudos to the junior Sajak. The proud father joked the hard part he was having was:

He insists that I call him Dr. Sajak.

He did earn it, though... Watch the announcement below.