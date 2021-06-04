The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of June 7-11, 2021

Hunter King

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) gets closer with Ashland (Richard Burgi) and gets invited to go to New York with him! Look for the pair to become a bit friendly in and out of the boardroom.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) butts heads with Adam (Mark Grossman) about their plan to take on Billy (Jason Thompson). Watch for Victor to become intrigued with Amanda's (Mishael Morgan) history and order Victoria to disclose intel about Ashland.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) issues a stern warning to Adam.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) has a heated exchange with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) regarding a business opportunity. Look for Nick to shock all by defending Adam. Is this new found truce going to last?

Rey/Sharon: The troubled Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso and Sharon Case) couple carve out their future.

Summer: The tartlet (Hunter King) tries to bond with Harrison. Watch for Summer to make a stunning announcement.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: The Winters Kids Celebrate Neil's Life

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) picks up on trouble with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). What's going with her?

Abby: The Newman Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) becomes concerned about Chance

Lily: The ChanceComm (Christel Khalil) exec stops a potential fight with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy.

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is grilled once again about her alliance with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Rey: Det. Rosales plots with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) against Chelsea.

Sally: The scheming marketing exec (Courtney Hope) plots revenge against Kyle and Summer.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers!