Kirsten Storms Reveals Recovery From Brain Surgery

Kirsten Storms ABC/Craig Sjodin

Prayers up for Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones). The General Hospital fan favorite revealed she was released from the hospital after having brain surgery.

Storms posted on her Instagram story on Friday that she underwent surgery on the lower portion of her brain while sporting a neck brace.

Storms’ pal Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu Spencer, GH) took her from the hospital. Storms explained why the surgery took place:

What they [doctors] had to remove was not cancer, I just want to clarify that now before the internet goes crazy. I had a very large cyst that had split into two, and the doctor said it was like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull.

Storms was in good spirits and Rylan revealed the former of the two was in the hospital for a couple of days. She was being sent home to recover and will be back at work in the weeks to come.

Get well soon Kirsten!