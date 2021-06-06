The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Shauna Pressures Paris to Keep Quiet

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 7-11, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Denise Richards

Denise Richards

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Paris' (Diamond White) lurking at the CEO door pays off when she overhears Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Shauna (Denise Richards) talk about the potential blow-up of the Forrester marriage.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Hope Pushes Liam For the Truth

Shauna declares to her bestie Quinn she's not going to cover for her any longer. When Paris pipes up, Shauna firmly informs her she's not going to sing like a canary.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

D0574C87-C165-4E2F-ADAD-ADD6CC0C59D6
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Paris Overhears Quinn and Carter’s Dirty Little Secret

bb promo-5:3:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Quinn Freaks Out About Her One Nighter With Carter

bb-promo-10:28:2019
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Shauna Cracks Ridge's Crust

bb-promo-4:8:2019
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Quinn and Shauna Hit the Panic Button