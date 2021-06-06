The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 7-11, 2021

Denise Richards

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Paris' (Diamond White) lurking at the CEO door pays off when she overhears Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Shauna (Denise Richards) talk about the potential blow-up of the Forrester marriage.

Shauna declares to her bestie Quinn she's not going to cover for her any longer. When Paris pipes up, Shauna firmly informs her she's not going to sing like a canary.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!