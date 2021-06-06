The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 7-11, 2021

Michael Mealor, Hunter King

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) pull their family together to make a surprising announcement to them.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Summer Unleashes Her Fury Across Sally's Face

The couple that can't seem to make it down the aisle decide to push through with their wedding plans . . . again . . . but not everyone is receptive to the news.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!