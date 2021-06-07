Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope is visiting Liam in the slammer. She tells him that Justin is doing everything possible so he can come home as soon as possible. Liam tells her in a low, hoarse voice how much he wants that.

Hope encourages him by tell him how brave he was to turn himself in and face whatever consequences awaited him. She adds more sugar to the sauce by saying she loves him and forgives him . . . for everything.

Side Note: Apparently that includes having tequila-soaked sex with his ex-wife.

Liam being Liam, thanks her for saying that.

Side Note: Not the response one would hope for.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Liam and Hope Recoup Before His Next Big Step

It's confession time! Liam claims that all he thinks about is her and the kids (now that he has nothing but time on his hands). The memories are what's keeping him sane in the big house. Hope being Hope, says they're just getting started on their memories.

But wait . . . Liam apologizes again . . . for causing her pain and being back at square one . . . again. Romance is in the air as the two put their hands on the thick glass that separates them.

Hope knows that Liam would have made other choices that night, and intends to tell judge and jury about his white knight in shining armor character.

Alas, the prison buzzer rings and a guard appears to tell Liam his time is up. Just as the guard comes over to manhandle Liam, Hope tells him she will fight for him! (Maybe Liam needs to worry about the other men in prison and not think about his family all the time? Just a thought.)

Will Liam be safe behind bars? Will Hope use her powers for good to let the world know that Liam is really a good guy? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!