Michael Park Joins HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife

Michael Park (ex-Jack Snyder, As the World Turns) has signed on to HBO's upcoming drama The Time Traveler's Wife. The series based on Audrey Niffenegger's novel of the same name tells the story of Clare (Rose Leslie) and Henry's (Theo James) romance and a marriage affected by time travel. Deadline reports Park will play Clare's father, Philip Abshire, a curt, efficient, and influential Chicago lawyer who wants his children to all fall in line.

Park is paired with another previous soap star, Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina Cassadine, General Hospital), who plays his wife and Clare's mother, Lucille. Lucille is a kind-hearted woman but tends to be superficial and emotionally unavailable. Through most of Clare's childhood, Lucille wasn't the poster child for a nurturing mother for her daughter or her other children, as her husband ran the family while she complied to him with little fuss.

Park shared the news via Twitter: