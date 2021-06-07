Renée Elise Goldsberry Explains How Daytime Prepared Her For Current Roles

Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, One Life to Live) is giving thanks to daytime. Goldberry reveals how being on ABC's now-defunct soap opera has geared her up for the roles she's played since she left Llanview.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Goldsberry explains how her role of diva Wickie Roy in the Peacock comedy Girls5Eva was already prepped for her, thanks to soaps.

DEADLINE: Did your work on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live prepare you for the roles you’ve taken on lately?

ELISE GOLDSBERRY: Daytime was my best training ground. Your character is blind one week, then hunted by a serial killer. Whatever it is, the most important lesson that I learned in a soap opera, and it is definitely at play here, is how to always win at the rooting factor. At the end of the day, you are the only one responsible for the fact that the audience roots for you. So I’ve always learned no matter what I’m doing, I had to make sure that someone would understand what my character was doing. Even if she was doing something wrong, the audience would on some level love her.

And that has to happen for Wickie, because she’s so self-absorbed. It’s her fault this group broke up in the first place, and it could be so unforgivable. But you have to love her and root for her to figure everything out. And when she figures it out by the end of the season, there’s no limit to what she and this girl group can do. That’s what’s exciting about Season 2.