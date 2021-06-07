Stephen “tWitch” Boss Explains Why Ellen Ending "Didn't Come as a Surprise"

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, isn't surprised that the chatfest is set to wrap after 19 seasons. In fact, he told E! News, he felt that the news made sense.

Boss explained that DeGeneres:

had announced it three years ago that she signed on for three more year. So I felt that she was going to stay true to that. It actually didn't come as a surprise because she had already said it, you know?

He added:

She's been working really, really, really hard. So there wasn't something that was in me that was like, 'Oh, she's definitely going to renew again.'

Boss is anticipating the thrill of the final season, noting: