On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland admits he's never loved anyone or anything as much as Harrison. He regales Victoria with warm, fuzzy stories of Harrison taking his first steps and how warm and fuzzy it made him feel. Then he wonders how Tara tricked him into caring for a child who wasn't his.

Side Note: Big bad Ashland?

Victoria feels safe enough around said big bad to respond, "I wish I had answers for you." Ashland says he won't give up on Harrison despite the time restraints on their lives. Victoria questions his future intentions.

Ashland confides he's scheduled his own DNA test just to make sure. Victoria wonders if the results would change anything for him and Ashland claims, NO! He explains how he put too much time, energy, and love into raising Harrison, and the idea of sharing his son with the biological parents is almost unbearable.

Victoria offers her support by siding with Ashland that he's the real father in all ways that matter. She admits she doesn't share DNA with her son (reminder . . . he's Billy and Chelsea's), but she's still his mother and nothing can change that. Victoria adds that she's there for her child just like Ashland is for Harrison.

Summer is lounging in her bed when she gets a text alert.

Side Note: For Love Island, UK fans . . . scream out in an Irish accent . . . "She got a text!"

It's a message from Tara to Kyle about how much it means for her to have him read a story to the wee toddler Harrison. Summer doesn't seem happy about this development.

