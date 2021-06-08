Guiding Light Grads Carolyn Ann Clark and Kristen Vigard Go Live in The Locher Room June 16

Carolyn Ann Clark, Kristen Vigard

Former Guiding Light actresses Carolyn Ann Clark (Lesley Ann Monroe) and Kristen Vigard (Morgan Richards) are paying a visit to The Locher Room.

The ladies will chat about their time in Springfield. While there, Vigard nabbed the cover of People as one of the "Torrid Teens on the Soaps" and Clark played the tragic hooker turned nursing student.

The two will appear live with Alan Locher on June 16 at 3 PM EST here.



