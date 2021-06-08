Marci Miller Stars in Action Thriller F.E.A.R.

Author:
Publish date:
Marci Miller

Days of Our Lives' Marci Miller (Abigail) is heading from Salem to the Pacific Northwest...in a movie, that is! The actress stars in the action thriller film F.E.A.R., according to Variety, which will get a full home entertainment release in the USA and Canada June 15.

Set against the backdrop of the remote Pacific Northwest, F.E.A.R. follows a young family that is struggling for survival. They'll do anything to protect their kids—even if that means teaming up with the bandits who are trying to take the only supplies they have left. 

Starring alongside Miller are Jason Tobias, Cece Kelly, Danny RuizJustin Dray, and Susan Moore Harmon. Tobias, who co-produced the flick, co-wrote it with director Geoff Resiner; other producers are Action Figure Entertainment and Anna Bradley, with Blair Pennington and Lucas Solomon serving as EPs.

F.E.A.R. is the first film distributed by New Era Entertainment, which falls under Malta-based Devilworks. In a statement, Devilworks said:

As we maintain relationships with independent filmmakers, producers ,agencies and festivals, we wanted to develop a new label, that allows us to expand our acquisitions to a wider audience, across all genre. We are looking for innovative storytelling and are eager to collaborate with new and current filmmakers, to release content that empowers and enthuses audiences.

Watch the trailer here.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Marci Miller
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Marci Miller Welcomes Daughter Willett

marci-miller
Days of Our Lives

Marci Miller Returns to Days of Our Lives Next Week

Marci Miller
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Marci Miller Explains Abigail's Reaction to "Heart-Wrenching" News

Marci Miller
Days of Our Lives

Marci Miller Quits Days of Our Lives