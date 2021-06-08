Marci Miller Stars in Action Thriller F.E.A.R.

Days of Our Lives' Marci Miller (Abigail) is heading from Salem to the Pacific Northwest...in a movie, that is! The actress stars in the action thriller film F.E.A.R., according to Variety, which will get a full home entertainment release in the USA and Canada June 15.

Set against the backdrop of the remote Pacific Northwest, F.E.A.R. follows a young family that is struggling for survival. They'll do anything to protect their kids—even if that means teaming up with the bandits who are trying to take the only supplies they have left.

Starring alongside Miller are Jason Tobias, Cece Kelly, Danny Ruiz, Justin Dray, and Susan Moore Harmon. Tobias, who co-produced the flick, co-wrote it with director Geoff Resiner; other producers are Action Figure Entertainment and Anna Bradley, with Blair Pennington and Lucas Solomon serving as EPs.

F.E.A.R. is the first film distributed by New Era Entertainment, which falls under Malta-based Devilworks. In a statement, Devilworks said:

As we maintain relationships with independent filmmakers, producers ,agencies and festivals, we wanted to develop a new label, that allows us to expand our acquisitions to a wider audience, across all genre. We are looking for innovative storytelling and are eager to collaborate with new and current filmmakers, to release content that empowers and enthuses audiences.

Watch the trailer here.