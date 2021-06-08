Savannah Guthrie Looks Back on a Decade as Today Co-Anchor

Steven Bergman Photography

Savannah Guthrie is celebrating an exciting milestone: a decade as a co-anchor on Today. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the journalist discussed milestone moments during her tenure.

Guthrie didn't think she was long for Today, as some fans were still angry about Ann Curry being let go. She admitted:

I didn’t think I’d last six months or a year, let alone 10 years. I really didn’t. I thought I’m some transitional person and I’m going to be the first casualty.

In November 2017, Guthrie dealt with another big moment: telling the audience about Matt Lauer's departure. She recalled:

It was really heartbreaking because I adored Matt. I loved working with him. But I knew the most important thing I could do was just stay focused and keep going. And having Hoda [Kotb] here — well, I think Hoda saved the show, full stop.

Guthrie loves getting into that famous Today spirit, musing of recreating a scene from a classic film: