Sheryl Underwood Announced as Host of 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Two weeks after nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced, we now know who will be hosting the big night itself. Taking the stage will be The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood, Variety reports.

The 2021 ceremony will mark the fifth time Underwood has hosted the show; in the past, she has helmed the event with her The Talk colleagues. She will be broadcasting on the night from a stage in Los Angeles, though the pre-taped segments will include honorees and winners accepting their awards at home. Most winners in the main categories will be announced during the telecast, but anyone following @DaytimeEmmys on Twitter will be able to keep track there, thanks to simultaneous announcements.

The Daytime Emmys ceremony will air June 25 at 8 PM EST on CBS. It will also be streaming live on Paramount Plus.

