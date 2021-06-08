The Bold and the Beautiful's John McCook Heads to The Young and the Restless
The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless will cross over again next week. B&B's John McCook (Eric) is set to cross over to Y&R (where he kicked off his decades-long soap career as Lance Prentiss). The Forrester patriarch is going to see a familiar face pay him a visit, reports Soap Opera Digest.
McCook told the publication:
It’s about Sally coming to L.A. to visit Eric but it was shot on Y&R’s balcony, where they put up a very nice limbo kind of set that’s supposed to be an outdoor patio at Forrester Creations. That meant sharing scenes with Courtney [Hope, Sally], who used to be on B&B for years, so it wasn’t like I was working with someone new or who identified as Y&R. Courtney is a sweet, wonderful girl, who’s very conscientious and I really enjoyed working with her again.
After Eric and Sally's first in-person meeting, the venerated designer will stay in touch with the red-haired fashionista via a series of video calls on screen. McCook is thrilled to appear on Y&R, saying:
I think crossing over is a wonderful wrinkle for us to do as much as possible. It wasn’t too long ago that Don Diamont [Bill, B&B; ex-Brad, Y&R] crossed over to Y&R, which was his old stomping grounds and Hunter King [Summer, Y&R] came over to our show for a couple of days. It’s really a unique way for these two soaps to connect across the country.
McCook's episodes will air on June 14, 16, and 17.