The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless will cross over again next week. B&B's John McCook (Eric) is set to cross over to Y&R (where he kicked off his decades-long soap career as Lance Prentiss). The Forrester patriarch is going to see a familiar face pay him a visit, reports Soap Opera Digest.

McCook told the publication:

It’s about Sally coming to L.A. to visit Eric but it was shot on Y&R’s balcony, where they put up a very nice limbo kind of set that’s supposed to be an outdoor patio at Forrester Creations. That meant sharing scenes with Courtney [Hope, Sally], who used to be on B&B for years, so it wasn’t like I was working with someone new or who identified as Y&R. Courtney is a sweet, wonderful girl, who’s very conscientious and I really enjoyed working with her again.

After Eric and Sally's first in-person meeting, the venerated designer will stay in touch with the red-haired fashionista via a series of video calls on screen. McCook is thrilled to appear on Y&R, saying:

I think crossing over is a wonderful wrinkle for us to do as much as possible. It wasn’t too long ago that Don Diamont [Bill, B&B; ex-Brad, Y&R] crossed over to Y&R, which was his old stomping grounds and Hunter King [Summer, Y&R] came over to our show for a couple of days. It’s really a unique way for these two soaps to connect across the country.

McCook's episodes will air on June 14, 16, and 17.