ATWT's Mary Ellen Stuart and Melanie Smith to Guest on The Locher Room June 17

The Locher Room has booked As the World Turns alums Mary Ellen Stuart (ex-Frannie Hughes) and Melanie Smith (ex-Emily Stewart) for a live chat with Alan Locher. The two will talk all about their time in Oakdale and what they've been up to in life after ATWT.

The reunion takes place on June 17 at 3 PM EST here.