On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Paris is chatting with Flo about Shauna's dating habits. Paris lets Flo know that her mama and Carter had sex, which doesn't seem to tick Flo off or gross her out. Flo agrees that Carter is just Shauna's type of man.

Paris admits she's not trying to bash Shauna for getting with Carter when he's with someone else (is he though?) Paris implies that Zoe is still in love with Carter and doesn't really appreciate the swoop in for sex move that Shauna made.

Flo stops Paris from talking and tells her she may be wrong. Shauna never said anything about Carter to her and Flo gets all the tea from her mother. Paris speculates that Shauna may have been embarrassed to tell her, but Flo reminds her that Carter was indeed single. That doesn't keep Paris from reminding Flo that Zoe wanted to get back with Carter, a fact everyone knew about.

Flo still thinks something isn't right. After all, if Shauna did bag Carter, then she'd be shouting it from the rooftops. Flo doesn't get why Shauna would lie about it or keep it from her. Flo wonders where Shauna would have even met Carter. The two determine it would have been at Forrester, but Shauna doesn't pop in that often.

You guessed it, Shauna pops in to visit Flo. Shauna wonders what is going on and Flo wants to know the same thing. Flo reminds her mother of the Fulton Rule, which means all tea is spilled at all times. No secrets . . . until now anyway. Flo wants to know why Paris is the messenger about Carter and not Shauna. Flo wants to know the truth and asks the direct question.

Will Flo get the direct answer she wants from Shauna? Why is Paris so concerned about Shauna and Carter's sex life?

