Booked and Busy: Jensen Ackles Suits Up for Role on Amazon's The Boys

This week on Booked and Busy, we've got daytimers and primetimers for your delectation. Before Greg Vaughan steamed up our screens in Salem, future Supernatural heartthrob Jensen Ackles charmed audiences as Days of Our Lives sweetie Eric Brady. Now that his hit CW shw has wrapped, Ackles is joining Amazon's hit The Boys for Season 3, and he shared a tantalizing glimpse of his (super)heroic get-up for his new gig.

Meanwhile, Ray Liotta made his name with roles like Goodfellas gangster Henry Hill, but he kicked off his career as Another World's Joey. Now, the movie star is headed to New York's Tribeca Film Festival, where his period-piece heist thriller No Sudden Move will make its festival bow before premiering on HBO Max. And fear not, General Hospital fans: Amber Tamblyn, who played Emily Quartermaine, is headed your way soon. Her oft-delayed FX on Hulu show Y: The Last Man will premiere this fall. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

(ex-Trey) reprises his role as Richard in the fifth and final season of Freeform's The Bold Type Elizabeth Rodriguez (ex-Carmen) is lending her vocal talents to the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, now streaming on Disney+

Another World

(ex-Lorna) hosts a podcast called Bootstrap Bitch and will be a recurring guest star in three new episodes of HBO Max's GENERA+ION; two episodes air June 24, two episodes July 1, and one July 8 Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) appears in the 1950s-set heist thriller No Sudden Move, premiering June 18 at the Tribeca Film Festival and streaming on on HBO Max July 1

As The World Turns

(ex-Jack) will appear in HBO's drama series The Time Traveler's Wife Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy) will star in the multi-generational rom-com She Came to Me

The Bold and the Beautiful

(ex-Emma) headlines and EPs the new Facebook Watch series Dance With Nia, premiering on June 4, highlighting dancers with disabilities Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) stars in Netflix's apocalyptic thriller Awake, out June 9; watch the trailer here

Days of Our Lives

(ex-Billie) is launching a line of wines, including Rinna Rosé, starting in 2022 Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane) will play the role of King Arthur in the musical Spamalot this summer at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse for the Outdoor Season; with previews beginning June 16, the show opens June 18 and runs through July 10

(ex-Abigail) has partnered with hemp seed oil brand Hempz to promote its products Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) got into costume for his role as Soldier Boy in Season 3 of Amazon Prime's The Boys

General Hospital

Guiding Light

Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) stars in, and executive produces, the supernatural thriller So Cold The River, which follows a filmmaker helming a documentary about a dying millionaire, only to come across shocking truths when she visits her subject's hometown

One Life to Live

(ex-Bobby Blue) will star in the psychological thriller Viral as a man whose wife goes missing Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) will direct the one-act play Order My Steps for a fundraiser supporting Neo-Political Cowgirls, a group promoting women in theater, on June 26; buy tickets to the live-stream here

(ex-Courtney) will mark her Broadway return in Manhattan Theatre Club’s Skeleton Crew; previews begin at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Dec. 21 and the show opens on Jan. 12, 2022 Lea DeLaria (ex-Madame Delphina) has executive produced a new short non-fiction film called The Lesbian Bar Project

Passions

Marla Gibbs (ex-Irma) guests on Disney+'s original series Big Shot

The Young and the Restless