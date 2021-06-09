Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode 1003: It Doesn't Count If We Didn't See It

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

General Hospital's Kirsten Storms reveals she had brain surgery on Instagram and we wish her a speedy recovery.

The trio shares who they think were overlooked by the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations.

Liam is locked up on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Craziness abounds on Days of Our Lives.

Is Peter really dead on General Hospital?

DNA results are in on The Young and the Restless.



All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.