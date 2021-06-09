Rome Flynn to Star in Amazon's With Love

Rome Flynn Steven Bergman Photography

Rome Flynn has signed on to star in Amazon's upcoming series With Love. According to Deadline, the one-hour rom-com centers on brother and sister Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato), who are on a quest to find love and its purpose. The siblings meet with seemingly random residents during the holidays.

The Bold and the Beautiful grad Flynn (ex-Zende) will play Santiago Zayas, an Afro-Cuban American who is considered a modern-day version of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice aloof romantic lead, Mr. Darcy. Santiago is a highly educated man who loves reading books instead of watching television and has a big heart for the right person.