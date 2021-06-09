Michael Mealor

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Tara returns to the Abbott mansion and is informed by Kyle that the wee lad Harrison is in good hands with the nanny. He tells Tara that he played outside and spent time with Summer. Kyle mentions he filed a Paternity Acknowledgement Form on his attorney's advice.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria Encourages Ashland to Remember He's The True Blue Daddy

Kyle says it was a big moment for him, but not to the clerk. Tara agrees with him and thanks him for making it official. Tara wonders if there's any other big news she missed. When Kyle tells her his wedding is back on, Tara's relieved. She didn't want her arrival to derail his plans. Kyle retires to the kitchen, leaving Tara alone. When he leaves, she breathes a deep sigh.

