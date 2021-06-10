Diamond White

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Zoe is stacking papers and smiling while across the hall, Quinn and Shauna are discussing their deception. Shauna is lambasting Quinn for getting nekkid with Carter on multiple occasions. Shauna just doesn’t understand what she was thinking with all she has to lose.

Side Note: Shauna is thinking with the appropriate head.

Quinn tries to reassure her the nekkid fun with Carter is over. Shauna says it better be because she is not up for keeping up this lie. Just then, Paris walks towards the communal office and opens the door . . . but just a smidge.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Flo Questions Shauna About Her Night With Carter

She hears Shauna and Quinn discussing the aforementioned nekkid fun, and decides information is power and remains silent. Specifically, Paris overhears Quinn very awkwardly and explicitly telling Shauna the woman in Carter’s bed was, in fact, her.

Side Note: Quinn knows better than to spell out her business in the Forrester gossip hall!

Quinn continues driving home her point by telling Shauna that Eric can never find out that she broker her vows to him. Shauna agrees and says she hates lying to Flo.

Side Note: What’s Flo got to do, got to do with it?

Shauna loves Quinn too much to let Quinn destroy herself. She will never tell.

What will Paris do with her new found gossip? Will Quinn continue shouting her infidelity to the rooftops? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!