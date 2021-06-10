Days of Our Lives Recasts Raven Bowens as Chanel

Things are changing in the Price/Dupree household on Days of Our LivesPrecious Way is exiting the role of scheming socialite Chanel Dupree, which she she originated, and Raven Bowens will be taking over. 

Soap Opera Digest confirmed the news, broken by Jason47's Facebook page, from a show's spokesperson and reported Bowens took over the role on April 1, a month after Way first appeared onscreen as Paulina's (Jackée Harry) daughter. Bowens credits include the BET mini-series The New Edition Story, All Rise, and Insecure.

Bowens makes her first appearance on July 6. 

 

