WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner to The View on Trump Losing Election: "Not Going to Get Into That"

Caitlyn Jenner stopped by The View on Thursday to give her pitch on why she should be the next Governor of California and replace the current, Democrat Gavin Newsom, in office through a recall. 

During her appearance, Jenner was asked about a variety of questions on topics from the legislation to ban transgender athletes from competing on teams that aren't matching the gender they were at birth (Jenner says it's a small issue in California) and immigration to if she believed Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential election.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Jenner before her time was up whether or not she felt that way some people in America do. Behar asked:

You say that you’re a Republican, and I’m just wondering because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?

Jenner responded: 

I’m not going to get into that. That election is over with. I think Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump is that he was a disrupter.

Watch the segment below.

