WATCH: General Hospital's John Stamos and Kin Shriner Reunite!

Author:
Publish date:
John Stamos Kin Shriner

From Port Charles to Hollywood! From 1982 to 1984, John Stamos first shot to fame, playing streetwise kid Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. Recently, Stamos linked up with GH veteran and real-life pal Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin). The Full House actor shared some of the pair's shenanigans on Twitter.

The talented twosome reminisced over some memorabilia from Stamos' time in Port Chuck, did their best Elvis Presley impressions, and went for a cruise in a golf cart. Check out all the action below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kin Shriner
General Hospital

WATCH: Kin Shriner Dishes Scotty's Family Woes and Future Romance on General Hospital

bergman58860
General Hospital

John Stamos Visits General Hospital Set!

Maurice Benard, Kin Shriner
General Hospital

Maurice Benard Describes Confession That Sparked Friendship with Kin Shriner

Kin Shriner
General Hospital

GH's Kin Shriner "Embarrassed" by Diminished Airtime