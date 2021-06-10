WATCH: General Hospital's John Stamos and Kin Shriner Reunite!

Steven Bergman Photography

From Port Charles to Hollywood! From 1982 to 1984, John Stamos first shot to fame, playing streetwise kid Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. Recently, Stamos linked up with GH veteran and real-life pal Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin). The Full House actor shared some of the pair's shenanigans on Twitter.

The talented twosome reminisced over some memorabilia from Stamos' time in Port Chuck, did their best Elvis Presley impressions, and went for a cruise in a golf cart. Check out all the action below.