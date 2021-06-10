WATCH: Get Steamy With HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer

Welcome back to Constance Billard and St. Jude's! The elite New York academies are once again the backdrops for tons of drama, thanks to HBO Max's Gossip Girl. The streamer has unleashed the first official trailer for the reboot, which debuts July 8, and soapy angst abounds!

A bunch of impeccably-dressed teens, consisting of childhood friends, rules the school. At their head? Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander). But newbie Zoya (Whitney Peak)'s arrival on the scene shakes up the existing social order. Add in threesomes, gossip galore, and vengeance, and you've got a recipe for delicious drama!

The other Upper East Siders will be played by Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind (ex-Emma, All My Children), Zión Moreno, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, and Savannah Lee Smith.

Watch the trailer below.