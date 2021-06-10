Roger Howarth made his debut as woodland doctor Austin recently on General Hospital and we asked for your First Impressions of his new role.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is the first character Austin interacted with and seems like an obvious possibility.

Howarth's previous character Franco, was paired with Rebecca Herbst's Elizabeth Webber, but Austin's resemblance to Franco didn't register for Liz when she first met him (unless of course, he's not supposed to). Maybe Austin and Liz could end up having supply room sex? It may be difficult for GH to recreate the Franco and Liz "magic," because if there's one thing we've learned over the years: Lightening rarely strikes twice when one or both actors from a once popular pairing are paired up again, but as different characters.



The dearly departed Franco's one-time close friend Ava Jerome (Maura West) is another possibility. Her relationship with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is on firm ground, so maybe Austin could stir up some trouble for them?

There are any number of other Port Charles characters Austin might be paired with, and as a "lone wolf" type character, GH has plenty of time to do some chemistry testing.

Carly (Laura Wright) is still mourning the death she believes happened to Sonny (Maurice Benard). Maybe Austin could provide comfort to the widow-turned-mob queen?

Jordan (Brianna Nicole Henry) and Curtis' (Donnell Turner) marriage appears to be over. What if Austin and Jordan had a roll in the hay?



Felix (Marc Samuel) hasn't had a viable love interest in ages. Maybe Austin is the perfect man for Felix?

