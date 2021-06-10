Michael Mealor, Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Kyle and Summer are standing in the living room whilst Tara breezes down the staircase. She informs them that Harrison is down for the count.

Summer wants to know why Ashland would want to meet alone with her and Kyle, without lawyers. Tara thinks anything is possible because Ashland likes to keep folks off balance. Kyle reminds everyone that Ashland’s custody offer is about to expire and his future with his son hangs in the balance.

As the trio ponders what’s next, the doorbell rings. Kyle goes to the door, and lo, it is Ashland. He swaggers into the house and take his place in the living room. Kyle approaches from behind and asks why he is there.

