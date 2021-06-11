Diamond White

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Shauna is trying to convince Paris that her ears deceived her. She didn’t really hear Quinn admit to bedding Carter. Paris is not convinced. She heard all of Quinn’s dirty business. Shauna says it wasn’t an affair, but Paris remains unconvinced.

Shauna goes on to explain that Carter was devastated by Zoe’s betrayal. Paris is having none of Shauna’s ridiculous ramblings. She thinks Quinn definitely cheated on Eric, and then betrayed Zoe by telling her she was going to help her with Carter.

Side Note: I beg to differ with Paris. Quinn definitely lent Carter a helping hand more than once.

Shauna tells Paris she was just as shocked when she found out about Quinn and Carter. She goes on to explain that Eric and Quinn are in a very good place and Zoe and Carter are back together! Paris thinks it’s all hogwash because the couples are all reunited under false pretenses. Shauna thinks everybody’s feelings are real and Paris needs to take a seat. If Paris says anything, she will bring destruction to these two couples. Paris mistakenly thinks the truth makes couples stronger.

Side Note: Dear Paris, in soap land, the truth does not necessarily set you free.

