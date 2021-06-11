The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 14-18, 2021

Matthew Atkinson

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) tries to get Paris (Diamond White) to keep her mouth shut.

Additional facts come to light about Vinny’s death.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) goes IN on Liam.

Paris accuses Quinn of betraying Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) friendship.

Thomas directs his ire at Bill (Don Diamont).

A shocking situation brings danger to those involved.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Paris Overhears Quinn and Carter’s Dirty Little Secret

Liam (Scott Clifton) asks Thomas for a favor.

Quinn thinks Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has lost his mind when he suggests they come clean about their nekkid fun.

Thomas runs to Hope (Annika Noelle) and tells her about the favor Liam asked.

Quinn maintains that her “connection” with Carter was a shock to them both.

Hope continues to try to support Liam.

Bill has harsh words for Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Paris and Zoe get all sisterly.

Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) contemplate life without Liam.

Thomas stands by Hope in Liam’s absence.

Steffy visits Liam in the pokey.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!