Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 14-18, 2021

Dan Feuerrigegel, Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Trouble is returning to Salem and he has a name . . . EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). His family may be happy to reunite with him, but we all know there are at least two people who are on guard, his wifey Sami (Alison Sweeney) and current fling Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Despite their rollercoaster history, Lucas is ready for Sami, but is she ready for Lucas? EJ wants to know exactly what's happening between his wife and one of her many exes.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!