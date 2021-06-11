Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 14-18, 2021

Dan Feuerriegel, Thaao Penghlis

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Marlena (Deidre Hall) interrupts Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) lock lips.

Xander (Paul Telfer) covers for Gwen (Emily O’Brien) with Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry).

Gabi (Camila Banus) rubs it in with Chad (Billy Flynn).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) wants to make amends to Samantha Gene.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) consults with Rafe (Galen Gering) about Ciara.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) consults Ava (Tamara Braun) about his relationship with Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes clean to Chad.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) grills Lucas for information.

Allie fills Tripp in on her business venture with Chanel (Precious Way).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Chanel Gets a New Job, a Budding Romance, And Another Glimpse of Eli’s Assets

Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) get all Marlena and John.

EJ and Tony (Thaoo Penghlis) are reunited . . . and being DiMeras . . . think it's long overdue time to plot.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) get cute.

Ava tells Tripp about her budding relationship with Rafe.

Tony tells EJ that DiMera, under Jake (Brandon Barash), is headed down the tubes.

Eavesdropping proves intriguing to Abe and Paulina.

Lucas gets grilled by Roman (Josh Taylor).

Samantha Gene wants to return to Italy, but EJ says they are staying in Salem.

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony pay Kate a visit.

Jake frets about EJ’s return.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!