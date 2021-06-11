General Hospital Spoilers: Ava and Carly Side Eye Britt and Jason

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 14-18, 2021
Maura West

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) wonders if Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is up to something underhanded.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) exchange pleasantries. 

Willow tells Michael (Chad Duell) that she will say yes to Chase (Josh Swickard). 

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason (Steve Burton) come face to face at the Metro Court. 

Anna (Finola Hughes) tells Maxie (Kirsten Storms) everything. 

Molly (Haley Pullos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have bonding time with Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson). 

Jason does his best to avoid Carly’s nosy questions.

Finn (Michael Easton) just doesn’t know what to do.

Ava (Maura West) and Carly side eye Jason and Britt.

Maxie and Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) have a bonding moment. 

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is quite concerned about Britt. 

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are at odds.

Chase is blithely unaware that Willow and Michael are pulling the wool over his eyes. 

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) wishes Anna best wishes and warmest regards in all her endeavors. 

Jason goes IN on Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Nina and Curtis (Donnell Turner) reconnect.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) offers Willow support. 

