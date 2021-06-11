Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Previews "Codependent" Steffy Being Liam's Jailhouse Rock

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has moved on from Liam (Scott Clifton), getting engaged to, and expecting a baby with, Finn (Tanner Novlan). Still, the "Steam"-y connection persists between Steffy and Liam, especially when it comes to their daughter Kelly.

JMW opened up to Soaps.com about Steffy supporting Liam through his latest ordeal: going to prison for running over Vinny (Joe LoCicero). MacInnes Wood admitted:

Steffy and Liam are very codependent upon one another. I hate to admit it, but it’s true, and it’s of course something that raises concerns for Finn because of what happened before. She slept with Liam while she was with Finn, so naturally he’s going to have that in the back of his mind.

She added:

But he also has to be able to step back and realize that right now, Steffy doesn’t know if Kelly is ever going to be able to see her father again other than through a glass window at the prison.

The Daytime Emmy winner teased Steffy being there for Liam while he's in prison. She stated: