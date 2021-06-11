Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland and Sally are hanging out at Society discussing the pesky problems that are Summer and Kyle. Sally is reminding him it’s time to hold up his end of the bargain. She gave him Tara and Harrison’s location, and now he needs to arrange for Summer to get a fabulous Italian fashion job. If he arranges for Summer to exit, Kyle is sure to follow. Once they’re gone, Ashland will be free to continue playing daddy.

Ashland lets Sally know he isn’t in charge of the company’s hiring practices, but is on their board. If Sally can convince the CEO to hire Summer, he’ll throw his support behind her with the board. Who is the CEO? Why Eric Forrester of course! Sally may very likely be screwed.

Across town at Newman, Nikki is about to make her exit, but wants to remind Victoria that all she wants is for her to be happy. The phone rings and a man that Nikki most assuredly does not want making Victoria is on the other line - Ashland Locke.

Side Note: Did anyone else notice the seductive saxophone music that was playing in the background?

Ashland wants Victoria to go with him to New York for the evening to enjoy dinner and all the possibilities the city has to offer. Victoria agrees and Ashland seems happier than a pig in mud.

