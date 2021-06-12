Cynthia Watros

On today's General Hospital recap: Finn tells Chase the cure didn't work and it was his best shot. Chase wants to know how much time he has left. Finn says they aren't familiar with this toxin so there is no way to know.

Anna checks in with Liz, who's upset about Chase. Liz thinks they're out of options, but Anna says they still have Peter as a resource.

Spinelli's ready to take Maxie home and tells her everyone is looking for her baby. Spinelli wonders how Chloe was able to kidnap her baby. Spinelli's upset he wasn't able to help Maxie, but she doesn't see it that way.

At home, Georgie wants to see her baby sister. Maxie makes up a story that someone else is taking care of her, but promises she'll be home soon.

Brook Lynn spots Valentin having a moment with Bailey. Nina shows up, confused at all the changes. Valentin explains the baby is his and Brook Lynn's. Nina tells them that Michael is letting her see Wiley.

Nina and Valentin make small talk and catch up. She says she's only at the mansion to see Wiley and says she's found a life in Nixon Falls. Valentin asks about Jax, but Nina says they aren't getting back together.

The Boringtons of Boring-Ville talk about Jax's blackmail and how Nina is now allowed to see Wiley. Willow worries about Jax telling Chase the truth and devastating him. Michael gets a call that Nina is waiting at the mansion and heads over there.

Carly asks Jax what he said to Michael to get him to change his mind. Jax says he has faith in Nina to be different around Wiley this time. Carly says she's determined to find out why Michael changed his mind.

Jax tries to deflect and evade, which triggers Carly even more. Carly wonders what Jax is holding over Michael's head and says Jax will regret it when she finds out.

Anna updates Valentin on the APB on Chloe, Peter's disappearance, and Chase's deterioration. Anna tells him that Peter's car is still in the hospital garage, but there is no sign of him leaving. Valentin thinks maybe Peter is hiding inside the hospital.

Anna worries that Peter disposed of all the antidote before he ran away. Valentin says Peter can't be redeemed and needs to be stopped. Valentin offers to help with the search to save Chase's life. Brook Lynn overhears and is upset about Chase.

Chase tells Willow that Finn doesn't know why the serum didn't cure him. Chase is grateful that Willow has stuck by his side and shown him love. Chase says his days are numbered and wants her for his wife. Chase proposes marriage and Willow accepts .

Michael calls Jax. He tells him that Nina is visiting Wiley and to keep his end of the bargain.

Nina visits with Wiley and tells him that she saw his Grandpa, then natters on to him about how she wonders if she should tell Grandma Carly that Grandpa Sonny is alive. (Which person is Wiley going to spill those beans to?)

Carly overhears Nina tell Wiley how much she loves him and will be spending a lot of time with him.



