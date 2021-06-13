WATCH: Inside Bold Takes a Look Behind The Scenes at CBS Sudser

Did you ever wonder what was running through actors' minds when they play out scenes or read their scripts? Now's your chance to find out. Starting today, Sunday June 13, you can get a peek behind the curtains at CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful.

Inside Bold is an eight part series featuring Australia's Angela Bishop, who digs deep for those long unanswered questions. Scott Clifton reveals Liam's secret to being the middle man between two women, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood talks about the giant portrait in her Malibu living room, and Matthew Atkinson and Annika Noelle open up about what it was like to work with a mannequin.

Inside Bold will appear on Facebook Watch. The first episode, Love Triangles, can be found HERE.

Bishop teased fans with a sneak peek: