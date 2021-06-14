Scott Clifton, Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: As if Liam isn't suffering enough, Thomas decides to pay him a visit in the big house. He's there to assure Liam he's not doing cartwheels at the prospect of Liam doing time. Thomas explains that a long stint in the slammer would hurt Hope and the kids.

Side Note: What happened to making the culprit pay with his life? With scathing venom?

Liam's trying to look at his dilemma realistically. He admits he could be in prison for a very long time, even though he would love to be at home.

Thomas snidely comments that Liam's dad will hire the best guns to help him get out, but Liam tells Thomas that's not his intention. Liam acknowledges he did the crime and must do the time. Just then, Liam admits their history of animosity will now turn into a favor.

Liam knows Thomas will be there for Douglas, but he wants more for his family. Wait for it . . . he wants Thomas to look out for Hope, Beth, and Kelly as well. Thomas is surprised (me too!). Liam asks him to do it for him . . . no wait . . . for them (very smart move on the rewording).

Thomas tells Liam he will do what he needs him to as long as Liam can't. Liam gets a wee emotional thanking Thomas and fist pumps the glass partition. Thomas responds with his own fist pump.

