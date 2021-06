Brooklyn Rae Silzer

It's been 10 years since Brooklyn Rae Silzer slipped into the role of Emma Scorpio Drake. The teen began her tenure in 2011 as the first born child of Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCollough) and Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson).

She commemorated her tenure on the show via Twitter, giving thanks to those who have supported her over the years.

Silzer tweeted: