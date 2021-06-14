Gary Owen Sparks Controversy Talking Divorce on Wendy Williams

Comic Gary Owen is stirring up some drama with regards to his pending divorce. Owen stopped by The Wendy Williams Show last week to promote his new movie, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, but things shifted when Williams discussed Owen's divorce from his wife Kenya Duke, who filed for divorce from Owen in March.

Williams tried to get the skinny from Owen on why he and Duke, who were together for 23 years and married for 17, decided to split up. He remained a bit coy on the subject and stated:

My lawyer doesn’t want me to say anything. We got a lot of legal stuff we gotta go through. But I will say, there’s a big twist in my divorce that a lot of people don’t know about. It’s a doozy, but I can’t speak on it yet. But it’s big. It changed the whole dynamic of the divorce.

Owen slammed accusations made by Duke claiming he was a deadbeat dad, stated their kids were adults, and denied her allegations. After the interview Duke fired back on Instagram and ripped into her soon-to-be-ex for spending so much time talking about their divorce and not squashing it when it came up. According to Duke:

Why didn’t you?… because you want my attention and you knew someone would send it to me.

See Duke's full statement below:

Owen has yet to respond. Watch his interview with Williams below.