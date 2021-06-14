Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

Sometimes, real life and "reel" life collide! On General Hospital, Sasha Gilmore is expecting a bundle of joy. Off-screen, her portrayer, Sofia Mattsson, has just announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress shared her exciting news on Instagram. Mattson posted:

Touchingly, co-stars past and present wished her well in the comments. Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) said:

Congrats, beautiful!!!!

Cassandra James (Terry) added that she was "SO happy" for her pal.