Sometimes, real life and "reel" life collide! On General Hospital, Sasha Gilmore is expecting a bundle of joy. Off-screen, her portrayer, Sofia Mattsson, has just announced she is pregnant with her first child. 

The actress shared her exciting news on Instagram. Mattson posted:

Touchingly, co-stars past and present wished her well in the comments. Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) said:

Congrats, beautiful!!!!

Cassandra James (Terry) added that she was "SO happy" for her pal. 

