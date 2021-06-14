Rebecca Herbst

The residents of Port Charles are taking it to the mat for love on General Hospital this week. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) are catching up with what's been going on in their lives but the former of the two wonders what's keeping her sister-in-law in Nixon Falls.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) calls Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) out for being in love with Michael (Chad Duell), and Carly (Laura Wright) doesn't seem thrilled her bestie Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) are getting closer, now that life on the run is over.

Over at the hospital, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) attempts to thwart Anna (Finola Hughes) with her search for Henrik/Peter (Wes Ramsey) but seems to be getting a little closer to Finn (Michael Easton)! Does the superspy have a new battle on her hands? Watch the promo below!