Pioneering Teen Soap Degrassi: The Next Generation Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Degrassi: The Next Generation is still netting an audience 20 years after it debuted. This past Friday, at ATX Television Festival, the cast and crew of the sudser appeared on the panel to discuss the show's memorable moments and place in pop culture history.

According to TVLine, the hour-long event featured series co-creator and executive producer Linda Schuyler, executive producer Aaron Martin, executive producer Stephen Stohn, and actor/producer/director Stefan Brogren (Snake), along with co-stars Luke Bilyk (Drew), Munro Chambers (Eli), Daniel Clark (Sean), Lauren Collins (Paige), Jake Epstein (Craig), Shane Kippel (Spinner), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Aislinn Paul (Claire), and Christina Schmidt (Terri).

During the panel, Stohn hoped another reboot would be on the horizon to follow up Emma (Miriam McDonald) marrying Spinner and wanting to bring her back, along with Sean (Daniel Clark) and Spinner. Stohn stated:

That was one storyline that I just never quite got.

Paul chimed in and discussed how she was proud about the way the show tackled sensitive storylines with its younger audience and threw a bit of shade towards Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Paul quipped: