Ryan's Hope Star John Gabriel Dead at 90

John Gabriel, who played Dr. Seneca Beaulac on Ryan's Hope from 1975 to 1985 and again from 1988 to 1989, has died at age 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. An actor and singer, Gabriel appeared in, and co-wrote the theme song for, the 1966 Western El Dorado, also releasing an album, From John With Love, in 1998.

Eagle-eyed TV viewers might recognize Gabriel from appearances on Hart to Hart, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Six Million Dollar Man, Seinfeld, Law & Order, and Kate & Allie. Gabriel also played The Professor in the original Gilligan's Island pilot, but once the show made it to air, Russell Johnson was in the role.

In daytime, Gabriel played Zack Conway on Loving, Vic Reynolds on Generations, Lloyd Bennet on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Pete LeGrand on Days of Our Lives.

But Gabriel's most notable soap role came as domineering doc Seneca on Ryan's Hope. Chief of staff at Riverside Hospital, Seneca first came on screen as a man pursuing his estranged wife, fellow doctor Nell (Diana Van der Vlis). Seneca got involved in Nell's mercy killing but went on trial for murder; he wound up wedding his attorney, Jill Coleridge (Nancy Addison). Gabriel was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1980 in the Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series category.

Gabriel is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Gabriel (ex-Edna Thornton, All My Children), actress daughters Andrea Gabriel (Lost, Gossip Girl) and Melissa Gabriel (Oddville, MTV), and two grandsons.

