Savannah Guthrie's Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint Starts Today

Savannah Guthrie Steven Bergman Photography

The Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie is making her way to the lectern on Jeopardy! this week. For the next two weeks, Guthrie will guest host the game show, and NBC's long-running morning show gave fans a peek at what to expect with her time on the show. Guthrie stated about her time on the game show:

"It was one of my favorite experiences.

The Today Show posted on Twitter a behind-the-scenes video of her tenure on the show. Take a look below.