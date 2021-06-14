The View Alum Rosie Perez Generates Emmy Buzz With The Flight Attendant Role
Former The View co-host Rosie Perez is getting Emmy buzz for her role in HBO Max's hit series The Flight Attendant. The In Living Color and Do the Right Thing legend starred in the dramedy's first season as Megan Briscoe, and she might now be a prime candidate for TV's biggest night.
Variety editor Clayton Davis is tracking possible Emmy nominees - which are announced on July 13, with the ceremony taking place on Sept. 19 - in each major category. He predicts that the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series might include luminaries like Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Girls5eva's Paula Pell, and Perez herself.
Davis wrote:
Three-time Emmy nominee for choreographing 'In Living Color' Rosie Perez has a cliffhanging arc that likely sets up HBO Max’s 'The Flight Attendant' for multiple seasons. An undeniable talent in this industry, she takes delicate care of her Megan Briscoe in each frame, and if nominated, she’ll be just the third Latina woman to be celebrated in this category, following Liz Torres (for 'The John Larroquette Show' in 1994 and 1995) and Sofia Vergara (for 'Modern Family' from 2010-2013).