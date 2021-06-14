The View Alum Rosie Perez Generates Emmy Buzz With The Flight Attendant Role

Former The View co-host Rosie Perez is getting Emmy buzz for her role in HBO Max's hit series The Flight Attendant. The In Living Color and Do the Right Thing legend starred in the dramedy's first season as Megan Briscoe, and she might now be a prime candidate for TV's biggest night.

Variety editor Clayton Davis is tracking possible Emmy nominees - which are announced on July 13, with the ceremony taking place on Sept. 19 - in each major category. He predicts that the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series might include luminaries like Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Girls5eva's Paula Pell, and Perez herself.

Davis wrote: