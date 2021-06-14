Wayne Brady Books The Cuphead Show! For Netflix

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) is getting animated. During its "Geeked Week," Netflix shared that the Let's Make a Deal host will voice antagonist King Dice in the animated video game series The Cuphead Show!, Deadline reports.

The Cuphead Show! builds on the characters and world from the video game. The show will follow impulsive Cuphead and his brother Mugman as they venture through the Inkwell Isles. Brady's character, King Dice, is the Devil's number-one henchman.

Watch Brady tease his upcoming role below.