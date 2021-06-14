Courtney Hope

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sally is meeting with the CEO-no-she-better-don't of Forrester Creations himself, Eric Forrester! Sally assures Eric that she and Summer have become friends, which means Sally is really looking out for Summer's well-being.

Sally explains to Eric that Summer has reached her full potential at JCV and is ready for so much more. She upsells Summer's true value to entice Eric to help ship her off to Milano.

Eric checks Sally's moves with questions about Summer's heritage. After all, she's a Newman and if she wanted to move up in the world, she could go straight to pop pop Victor.

Sally counters that Newman isn't the best place to find work in the beauty biz. Sally adds that Summer would pursue the job for herself, but she's still a wee green at JCV and the optics would be poor for her. Sally thinks if Milano reached out to aforementioned wee green Summer, then it would be so much better for her.

Side Note: Sally covered her butt by adding Eric should do this without mentioning her name. Do you think Eric's heard that in his lifetime before?

Eric wonders why Sally won't go for the job herself. Oh, she couldn't possibly go for it since she's only a junior exec at Fenmore's. Sally admits she can't take off right away, especially since she left Los Angeles with her tail between her legs.

At the end of the day, Eric says he can't do anything without running it by Victor, but Sally doesn't advocate this approach. Even still, why is Sally going through all this trouble for Summer? Sally spins it by saying she might take her dream job at JCV, but wow what a lost opportunity it would be for Summer!

Will Sally succeed in her shady games? Will Eric be able to see through Sally's shady games? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!