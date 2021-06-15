Hot or Not: Ashland and Victoria on The Young and the Restless (POLL)

Richard Burgi, Amelia Heinle

Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) and Victoria Newman Abbott (Amelia Heinle) seem to be The Young and the Restless' next go-to couple.

He is the rich and powerful businessman mixing things up in Genoa City's corporate world and causing Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) more than a little angst over the custody of Harrison. His wife Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) is leaving him, and now Ashland finds himself newly single.

She is Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) heir, the head of Newman Enterprises, and mother of Billy Abbott's (Jason Thompson) children. She pretends not to care about Billy moving on with Lily (Christel Khalil), but sometimes she comes across as territorial about him.

Now Y&R wants us, the viewers, to invest in Ashland and Victoria as its new front burner couple. Ashland invited Victoria "for dinner" in New York. She took the bait, dumped her kids, and jetted off for the Big Apple. So now it's up to you . . .

Are Ashland and Victoria a hot couple, or not?

Vote below!